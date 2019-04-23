Think Mathematics Is Dry? That's Because You're Only Thinking About Three Dimensions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, The University of Texas at Austin's Dr. Michael Starbird took the team at Course Hero on a metaphysical journey exploring the fourth dimension. The event was the latest installment of Course Hero's Signature Lecture Series , a program through which staff at the online learning platform, which is curating over 25 million course-specific study resources, experience the best lectures from esteemed educators.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer. "Hearing firsthand from our Course Hero community members truly is an incredible experience for our team. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Dr. Starbird's lecture detailed the eerie, mysterious, and exciting realm of the fourth dimension: Envisioning worlds we cannot see, stealing gold bricks from closed iron safes, and unfolding hypercubes were all part of the journey. The audience was transported to this abstract domain by a powerful method of creating ideas—namely, thinking insightfully about the world that we know well. A deep understanding of the simple and familiar is the key to exploring the complex and mysterious, and the fourth dimension illustrates that principle magnificently.

Dr. Starbird is a University Distinguished Teaching Professor of Mathematics at The University of Texas at Austin. He has received more than 15 teaching and education awards, including the Mathematical Association of America's 2007 national Haimo Award for distinguished university-level teaching, the statewide Piper Professor Award from the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation, the UT System Regents' Outstanding Teaching Award, and most UT-wide teaching awards. He has given hundreds of lectures and dozens of workshops on effective teaching and effective thinking.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are thrilled to partner with outstanding educators like Dr. Starbird to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including on-site lectures at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation , and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in Course Hero Faculty Club .

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Stephanie Krueger , Professor of Spanish at Lone Star College System; Dr. Rachel Adler , Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Northeastern Illinois University; and Dr. Fred Ruppel , Professor Emeritus of Economics at Eastern Kentucky University.

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com.

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

