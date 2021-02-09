Think Modern: New Customization Options Expand Andersen® Contemporary Product Portfolio

BAYPORT, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 As proven in a recent survey of homeowners, Andersen carries the best selection of contemporary windows and doors.* Continuing its industry leadership, Andersen has expanded its portfolio to include three new customization options, creating more ways to achieve modern design.

"Our products are designed to help our customers bring their visions to life, with customization options that offer incredible possibility and inspire creativity," said Grant Davis, senior vice president and general manager of Andersen's Residential and Commercial Pro Business. "Every new product we introduce is developed with the innovation, quality and craftsmanship that has defined our brand for nearly 120 years."

Satin Etch Glass Creates Private Spaces

A pearlescent glass that delivers simple design aesthetic while still allowing the sharing of light

Expands Andersen's patterned glass portfolio, meeting current style trends while still offering privacy

Available on Andersen® 100 Series, 400 Series, A-Series and E-Series windows and patio doors, 200 Series windows, MultiGlide™ doors, folding doors, entry doors and specialty windows and doors

Black and White Glass Spacers Design Sleek and Modern Looks

Black and white glass spacers provide more ways to customize project design and achieve contemporary style

Glass spacers blend in with the color of the window or door for sleek design or to serve as a shadow line

Available on select Andersen® 100 Series, 200 Series, 400 Series, A-Series and E-Series products, MultiGlide doors, folding doors, entry doors and specialty windows and doors

Custom Grilles Transform Appearance of Glass into Multiple Units

Andersen 100 Series windows and patio doors are now available with custom grille patterns to enhance design flexibility

Cost-effectively create the look of a window combination using a single window

Opportunity to create custom placement of multiple horizontal and vertical grille bars

Create a narrow, contemporary "joined" unit look

2 1/4" or 3/4" grille widths available for windows and 2 1/4" and 1" widths for patio doors

To explore Andersen's full product portfolio, visit AndersenWindows.com.

*2020 Andersen brand surveys of U.S. homeowners.

ABOUT ANDERSEN WINDOWS & DOORS

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 10,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO®, Weiland®, MQ™ and Heritage™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

