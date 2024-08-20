think! Partners with Jessie James Decker for the Debut of the New think! ® MINIS Protein Snack Bars to Celebrate the Countless Mini Moments of Summertime Fun

think! MINIS offers consumers a delicious and convenient snack option to savor the final mini moments of summer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- think!, a leading snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has partnered with singer, best-selling cookbook author and supermom Jessie James Decker to launch the new product line, think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars. Available in seven delicious flavors and designed with convenient snacking in mind, these perfectly sized bars easily slip into a pocket or purse delivering the right balance of macros and great taste, so consumers can find joy in every bite, especially while on-the-go.

The new think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars offer a satisfying snack option at 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar in seven delicious flavors, including three Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors. Singer and best-selling cookbook author Jessie James Decker teams up with think! to share her favorite summer mini moments and how to pair summertime adventures with the new think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars.

As the countdown to the busy fall season begins, fans can follow @thinkproducts on Instagram starting today, where @jessiejamesdecker shares her favorite summer mini moments and shows how others can pair their summertime adventures with think! MINIS – the perfect snack-time sidekick for maximum fun.

"I am always on the go and with think! MINIS, you have a perfectly sized, delicious snack to help keep you going through the end of summer," said Decker. "My bag is always packed with think! MINIS Girl Scout Adventurefuls™ bars, which are the perfect blend of chocolate and caramel that I love!"

"Our new think! MINIS meet the need for a craveable, on-the-go snack that not only satisfies consumers' nutritional wants but also delivers great-tasting, classic, and fan favorite flavors like the Girl Scout Cookie-inspired options," said Joe Brooks, vice president and GM for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Healthy Lifestyle Brands.

The new think! MINIS offer a conveniently sized, satisfying snack option at 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar, in dessert-inspired flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut, Chocolate Almond Brownie, and three Girl Scout CookieTM -inspired flavors including Girl Scout Adventurefuls™, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter and Girl Scout S'mores™. Details on each think! MINIS Protein Snack Bar flavor:

Chocolate Chip: Chockfull of rich, chocolatey chips and a superb mix of chewy and crisp in every bite.

Chockfull of rich, chocolatey chips and a superb mix of chewy and crisp in every bite. Cupcake Batter: Filled with smooth vanilla cupcake flavor topped in creamy frosting.

Filled with smooth vanilla cupcake flavor topped in creamy frosting. Chunky Chocolate Peanut: Packed with wholesome roasted peanut pieces and rich, smooth chocolate flavor.

Packed with wholesome roasted peanut pieces and rich, smooth chocolate flavor. Chocolate Almond Brownie : Rich and comforting flavor of a chewy, chocolatey almond brownie.

: Rich and comforting flavor of a chewy, chocolatey almond brownie. Girl Scout Adventurefuls TM : Sweet and smooth flavor of chocolate and caramel with a hint of savory salt.

Sweet and smooth flavor of chocolate and caramel with a hint of savory salt. Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter: Flavored with decadent creamy peanut butter wrapped in smooth chocolatey coating.

Flavored with decadent creamy peanut butter wrapped in smooth chocolatey coating. Girl Scout S'mores™: Filled with the flavors of childhood favorites: graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate.

All think! products are gluten free and made with thoughtful ingredients. The Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout Adventurefuls™, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Girl Scout S'mores™ flavors are available as singles or 8-count, for $1.19 and $8.49, respectively. The Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie flavors are available as singles for $1.19.

The new think! MINIS Protein Snack Bars are available on thinkproducts.com and other retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the think! products portfolio, visit thinkproducts.com and follow @thinkproducts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about Girl Scouts, or to join, donate or volunteer, visit girlscouts.org.

About think!® Products

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, think!® Products is a high-protein nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products to help support overall wellness, think! was rebranded to think! Products in 2019 with expanded offerings. think! Products are packed with protein, gluten free and made with thoughtful ingredients. Products include High Protein Bars, Crisp bars, and Plant-based Bars, Snack Bars, MINIS Snack Bars and Delight Bars and can be found nationwide at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers and most online retailers. For more information, visit thinkproducts.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition (NA), Inc.