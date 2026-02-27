THINK Surgical Announces First Clinical Cases with the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System and the Stryker® Triathlon® Knee System

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robotics, today announced first cases have been completed using the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System combined with the Triathlon® Knee System from Stryker ®.

Multiple surgeons and hospitals have performed cases nationwide with this additional compatible implant offering. THINK Surgical will continue to expand commercialization this year.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System

These cases represent a major milestone for THINK Surgical, having recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the TMINI System's compatibility with the Stryker® Triathlon® Knee System. This further expands implant options for surgeons using the TMINI System which now includes 9 different compatible implant options.

"The addition of the Triathlon® Knee System to our platform further demonstrates THINK Surgical's commitment to open platform robotics and empowering surgeon choice," said Stuart Simpson, CEO and President of THINK Surgical. "We believe that implant agnostic technology enables surgeons to deliver a more personalized solution for each patient, potentially leading to better clinical outcomes".

To date, the feedback from surgeons on this additional implant compatibility is that the experience in the operating room is just like any other TMINI System case, efficient and accurate. This technology allows surgeons to switch between implants unlike any other robotic system and provides more options to deliver the best patient care possible.

THINK Surgical is exhibiting at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2026 in New Orleans, March 2 – 6 and will be showcasing the advancements of the open platform TMINI Miniature Robotic System at Booth #4139.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robotics. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products to improve the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Stryker and Triathlon are trademarks of Stryker Corporation or its affiliates.

TMINI® System compatibility with the Triathlon® Knee System was developed independently by THINK Surgical, Inc. without partnership or collaboration with Stryker Corporation or any of its affiliates.

