THINK Surgical Announces the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System 5,000th Procedure Milestone

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announces that its TMINI® Miniature Robotic System has been used in its 5,000th total knee (TKA) procedure. The 5,000th case was recently completed by Dr. John Tiberi of Cedars-Sinai Orthopedics in Los Angeles, CA.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System

This announcement comes just one year after the 1,000th case milestone as adoption of the TMINI System continues to grow across the country thanks to THINK's dual channel commercial strategy. Zimmer Biomet's exclusive distribution partnership continues to draw interest with the TMINI System and the industry-leading Persona® Knee System combination. The open platform TMINI System offering surgeon and facility choice has also recently expanded its implant compatibility with the announcement of compatibility with the Stryker® Triathlon® Knee System in February 2026.

The additional implant compatibility brings the total US market coverage of the TMINI Miniature Robotic System by implant volume to approximately 70%1, creating a compelling argument to adopt for surgeon practices and healthcare administrators alike.

"TMINI is the most versatile knee replacement robotic system that I've seen since I started using robotics in 2013," said Dr. Tiberi. "The operating room form factor has been well received from my team and the open platform options have allowed me to seamlessly adopt modern implants for my patients' needs."

"This procedure milestone demonstrates a fivefold increase in case volume over the last 12 months," said Stuart Simpson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical. "The addition of new implant modules on our open-platform TMINI and acceleration in the exclusive distribution partnership with Zimmer Biomet are both driving this growth."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet and the Persona Knee System are trademarks of Zimmer, Inc.

Stryker and Triathlon are trademarks of Stryker Corporation or its affiliates. TMINI® System compatibility with the Triathlon® Knee System was developed independently by THINK Surgical, Inc. without partnership or collaboration with Stryker Corporation or any of its affiliates.

Information repurposed from THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT® published by ORTHOWORLD® Inc.

Media Contact:

THINK Surgical Inc.

Nick Margree

[email protected]

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.