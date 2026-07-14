THINK Surgical Secures up to $65 Million of Growth Capital

FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., a leading innovator of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced it has entered into a debt facility with Symbiotic Capital which will provide up to $65 million of growth capital. The facility provided an initial funded tranche of $25 million, with an additional $15 million based on achievement of certain milestones, and up to $25 million of discretionary capital.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System Symbiotic Capital

The proceeds will be used by THINK to continue to advance its dual channel commercial strategy for its TMINI® Miniature Robotic System, which is currently compatible with approximately 70% of the market share for total knee implants.1

Stuart Simpson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of THINK Surgical said "This facility, combined with recent additional investments by our existing investors, will allow us to continue our significant growth and development of TMINI, and is expected to fully finance the Company to profitability."

"We are excited about TMINI's potential to advance surgical robotics in the field of orthopedics, and we are impressed by the compelling value proposition it offers to both physicians and patients," said Himani Bhalla, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Symbiotic Capital.

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to THINK on the transaction.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

About Symbiotic Capital (symbcap.com)

Symbiotic Capital is a healthcare credit firm that brings together decades of experience across healthcare, finance, and entrepreneurship. Our integration into a global healthcare ecosystem empowers us to provide lending solutions to fuel the growth of established healthcare companies around the world.

Healthcare Credit. For Science, By Science.

For more information, please visit www.symbcap.com.

Information repurposed from THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT® published by ORTHOWORLD® Inc.

Media Contact:

THINK Surgical Inc.

Jonathan Gibson

[email protected]

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.