Think Together and AT&T Expand Digital Learning Opportunities for Lynwood Students Through The Achievery

AT&T's $525,000 investment supports Think Together in bringing The Achievery to afterschool students,

helping them build digital skills and prepare for the future.

LYNWOOD, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, in collaboration with AT&T, celebrated the expansion of The Achievery, AT&T's safe, online digital education platform designed to support K-12 student learning. Held at Cesar Chavez Middle School in Lynwood, students enrolled in LevelUp Lynwood in partnership with Think Together, shared their experiences with The Achievery platform, alongside district, business and community leaders.

Think Together, in collaboration with AT&T, celebrated the expansion of The Achievery, AT&T’s safe, online digital education platform designed to support K-12 student learning. Held at Cesar Chavez Middle School in Lynwood, students enrolled in LevelUp Lynwood in partnership with Think Together, shared their experiences with The Achievery platform, alongside district, business and community leaders.

As part of the event, AT&T, in partnership with Human-I-T, distributed 150 refurbished laptops to students and presented Think Together with a $525,000 community investment from AT&T to support sustained access to The Achievery across middle and high schools throughout California.

"We're grateful for partners like AT&T, whose innovation and commitment to expanding student learning are helping students discover new interests, build skills and imagine what's possible for their future," said Think Together Senior Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations Lawrence Gustafson.

Through The Achievery, students explore a wide range of topics and skills designed to prepare them for both academic and real-world success. The platform offers engaging lessons in STEM, coding, digital literacy, social-emotional learning, and college and career readiness, giving students the chance to create projects, solve problems and collaborate with peers.

With the support of LevelUp Lynwood initiatives, students engage in hands-on learning experiences, including designing digital presentations, exploring coding and robotics, creating multimedia projects, and participating in career-connected technology activities.

By learning how technology is applied in real-world careers, students develop practical skills, strengthen critical thinking, and build creative confidence. These opportunities support Lynwood Unified's district goals of preparing students for college, career, and life by fostering innovation, collaboration, and meaningful engagement beyond the traditional classroom.

"Think Together and AT&T are creating exceptional opportunities for our students to engage in digital learning outside of school time," said Thelma Gonzalez, coordinator of the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP) at Lynwood Unified School District. "Programs like The Achievery provide hands-on experiences that spark curiosity, build confidence, and help students develop critical digital skills, setting a strong foundation for success in school and beyond."

Since 2008, AT&T has supported Think Together's programs, contributing more than $1 million since 2023. Each site offering The Achievery is designed to serve students with hands-on digital learning experiences that build not only technological skills but also confidence, creativity, and problem-solving abilities.

"Igniting curiosity and inspiring a love of learning are essential to growth and success - and that belief is what sparked the creation of The Achievery. Our goal is to help expand learning beyond the classroom and support a generation of engaged, lifelong learners," said Susan Santana, President, AT&T California. "We're excited to continue supporting our collaboration with Think Together across California, which will help us reach thousands of students and open doors to even greater achievement."

This effort is part of AT&T's initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T has committed $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our companywide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

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SOURCE Think Together