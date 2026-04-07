Think Together Announces Evolution to Think Education as it Expands Impact Across California's K-12 Education Landscape

The new name reflects a commitment to creating conditions for student success, including strong school leadership, collaborative instruction, supportive learning environments, and family and community engagement.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together, one of California's leading K-12 education nonprofits, today announced its new name: Think Education. The name reflects the evolution of Think Together's work and brings together a growing suite of services that, alongside school partners, help create the conditions for every student to succeed.

Under the Think Education umbrella, early learning, afterschool, and expanded learning services will continue to be delivered by Think Together, the organization's flagship offering and largest division. Additional service divisions include Orenda Education (school improvement) and Think TalentEd (school system staffing services), along with new services including Think Transcend (leadership) and Think Digital (AI tools for school system administrators), launching publicly this year.

"This is a significant moment in our journey," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Education. "Think Education reflects our roots and the communities that shaped us, while also signaling the organization we have grown into. It represents how we are working shoulder to shoulder with school systems to strengthen student outcomes and build innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's learners."

Barth's journey in education began more than 30 years ago with the launch of a critically needed afterschool program in a rented apartment on Shalimar Drive in Costa Mesa. What started as a single afterschool program grew into Think Together, a full-service education partner working with school systems across the state. Throughout its history, the organization has expanded its reach, deepened its expertise, and developed a range of services to support learning both in and out of the school day.

"With this evolution, the organization is affirming its commitment to deepening how it supports schools," said Think Education Board Chair Dan Young. "Think Education not only provides tools, practices, and system-level solutions that help all students achieve, it's also an engine for ideas that can be implemented and scaled statewide."

As Think Education advances the goals outlined in its 5-year strategic plan, the organization remains focused on expanding its reach, deepening school partnerships, and continuously improving its services to help create the conditions for student success in school and beyond.

Building on its strong foundation, Think Education will continue to expand its portfolio of leadership development, digital innovation, staffing services, and expanded learning programs, while remaining deeply rooted in partnership with California's public schools. Through continued investment in people, systems, and collaboration, Think Education aims to help create inclusive, supportive learning environments where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

About Think Education

Think Education is grounded on a simple but powerful belief: when schools and communities work together, students thrive. What began in 1994 as a grassroots afterschool program in a single neighborhood, has grown into deep partnerships with over 120 school systems across California. Today, we bring together innovators and educators to design and implement solutions to the complex challenges in public education. We are a mission-driven, results-oriented nonprofit dedicated to the success of every single student.

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SOURCE Think Together