Think Together Hosts Third Annual "Think Together, Build Together" Volunteer Event to Support Summer Learning for Students Across California

Organization Assembles 2,000 Classroom Kits to Power Hands-On Summer Learning Experiences.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, a division of Think Education, hosted its third annual Think Together, Build Together kit build event, bringing together donors, volunteers and community partners to support summer learning for students statewide.

This year's initiative aimed to fund and assemble over 2,000 classroom kits designed to support hands-on academic and enrichment activities throughout Think Together's summer programs. Through sponsorships, $160,000 was raised to cover the costs of the kits.

Think Together staff and volunteers from local organizations including the Assistance League of Tustin, Orange and Villa Park NCL, Santa Ana Rotary, University Synagogue, Topgolf, Pioneer Circuits, RMH Dancing, Pacific Life, State Farm, and Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Volunteers and sponsorship support came from local organizations including the Assistance League of Tustin, Orange and Villa Park NCL, Santa Ana Rotary, University Synagogue, Topgolf, Pioneer Circuits, RMH Dancing, Pacific Life, State Farm, and Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

Over the past three years, Think Together, Build Together has grown into a signature volunteer event, engaging corporate partners, community members, and supporters in a hands-on effort to support student learning.

"If anyone's thinking about getting involved or supporting Think Together, you know what I'd say? Just do it," said Think Together board of directors member Tracy Hernandez, CEO of New California Coalition. "We need students to be well supported and inspired to be the best they can be as they grow up into the future."

Research shows that extended breaks can lead to measurable learning loss, particularly in mathematics and early literacy, with some students losing a substantial portion of prior-year gains without structured enrichment. This can result in increased reteaching needs, slower instructional pacing and widening achievement gaps when students return to school.

Think Together's summer model combines academic support with enrichment opportunities including STEM activities, arts education, sports, and real-world learning experiences. The classroom kits assembled through the event provide the materials that make these experiences possible.

"Summer learning plays a critical role in helping students maintain momentum," said Think Education Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "These kits help ensure students return to school ready to learn, not needing to catch up."

Last summer, Think Together served more than 26,000 students across 270 school sites. The organization's summer programs are designed to keep students engaged in learning during a critical period when academic regression is common.

About Think Together

For over 25 years, Think Together has partnered with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. A division of Think Education, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Education's program areas include early learning, afterschool programs, staffing, school improvement and leadership development for teachers and school administrators.

For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

Follow Think Education on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Follow Think Together on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE Think Together