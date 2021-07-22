ThinkAndor® Capabilities Reinforced by KLAS in 2021 Telehealth Ecosystem Report

The KLAS Telehealth Ecosystem 2021 report aims to help healthcare organizations as they look to define their long-term telehealth strategy and provides a framework to quickly understand vendors' telehealth offerings as it relates to breadth of capabilities and depth of adoption. The report reinforces Andor Health's ability to establish one, robust virtual health experience across the report's four categories – scheduled visits, on-demand/urgent care visits, tele-specialty consults and remote patient monitoring.

By leveraging ThinkAndor®, users can configure and enable a sustainable virtual health experience that is integrated with existing systems. ThinkAndor achieves this by pulling clinical context into every interaction and extending traditional telehealth models using artificial intelligence (AI), care team communication and community collaboration tools, virtual rounding and remote patient monitoring solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Andor Health as they leverage Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to scale their capabilities for hospitals and health systems who seek to innovate the way care teams collaborate," said Annita McDonald, General Manager, US Healthcare Modern Work Customer Success Lead, Microsoft Corp. "Healthcare organizations struggle with inefficiencies across their systems, and Andor Health is using the entire Microsoft stack to create a sustainable platform for virtual care that drives operational efficiency across the entire care continuum."

"ThinkAndor brings sustainability to virtual health by unifying traditional telehealth with secure team messaging, community collaboration, virtual rounding, and remote patient monitoring under one integrated solution," said Srini Surendranath, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Andor Health. "ThinkAndor greatly improves the delivery of care using virtual health."

