ThinkAndor®, the #1 Agentic Multimodal AI Software Infrastructure for Healthcare, Rated 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR)

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in generative AI-powered virtual care, is proud to announce that ThinkAndor® has been rated in the 2026 Best in KLAS report for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR). This prestigious recognition, awarded by KLAS Research, purely based on anonymous customer feedback, confirms ThinkAndor® as the market leader.

The annual report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and feedback from thousands of healthcare providers. ThinkAndor® received the highest score of 92.6 on a 100-point scale, with its overall score 5.7 points ahead of the market average for virtual care platforms (non-EHR) category. ThinkAndor® is ranked an A across each customer experience pillar tracked by KLAS, as shown in a chart from the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services Report.

ThinkAndor® delivers agentic AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum, enabling healthcare organizations to operationalize AI in a secure, scalable, and clinically meaningful way. Health systems are enhancing system-wide operational performance with ThinkAndor® by intelligently reimagining care delivery across the continuum, utilizing AI agents for patient observation, documentation, and workflow optimization.

"We are honored to receive the Best in KLAS award, a testament to the trust our health system partners place in Andor Health and the future we're building together," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® is redefining virtual care as the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™ by embedding AI agents that orchestrate every virtual experience, from the digital front door to the virtual hospital. ThinkAndor® enables real-time care collaboration, dramatically expands clinical capacity, and helps health systems overcome workforce shortages while improving outcomes and financial performance. As healthcare continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping our partners scale access to care, maximize resources, and deliver intelligent, connected care at enterprise scale."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. The 2026 Best in KLAS report features anonymous comments from dozens of ThinkAndor® customers and end-users who shared their experience using the company's virtual care solution. Among them were:

"ThinkAndor has helped grow our business. We have a massive reach in our area that we couldn't really have without good technology. ThinkAndor is a pipe that has the right adapter to plug into different things, so we can get the feeds into other types of sites. It is nice to know that one platform can morph and be useful in other settings..." – Director, December 2025, collected by KLAS Research

"Our relationship with Andor Health has really been more of a partnership, and they have really been with us from the beginning of our health program. They have helped us grow, and we have also offered them some suggestions to help them grow..." – Executive, August 2025, collected by KLAS Research

"Andor Health can do incredibly important things that other vendors can't. We use Microsoft Teams, and ThinkAndor lies over that program for our virtual care with no app download necessary..." – Director, July 2025, collected by KLAS Research

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 healthcare AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

