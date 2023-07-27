THINKCAR Tech Achieves 600,000 Core Users in Three Years, Expands Globally with Multi-Channel Approach

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THINKCAR Tech has reached a significant milestone by accumulating over 600,000 core users as of July 2023, a testament to its user-centered product development approach. The company is continuously investing in multi-channel development to reach the goal of a million user club. Since its establishment, THINKCAR Tech has been committed to creating technology products that meet the actual needs of users and solve their pain points, utilizing advanced technology and excellent design.

To provide high-quality services, THINKCAR Tech has expanded its global market presence by establishing offices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and other regions. The company has also prioritized the construction and dissemination of its brand image, participating in international exhibitions and industry forums to enhance its brand awareness. In the first half of 2023, the company participated in 15 international professional exhibitions across America, Europe, and Asia, establishing strong connections with potential customers, partners, and industry experts.

Driven by technological innovation, THINKCAR Tech has invested in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, leading to the creation of high-end diagnostic technologies that are innovative in the industry. The company acquires more than 260 pieces of intellectual property and launched automotive video remote diagnostic equipment that revolutionizes the diagnostic industry. This equipment enables real-time voice and video communication between maintenance technicians, online maintenance experts, and service merchants, expanding high-end repair and diagnostic technology from local cities to the whole country and even the world.

In the second half of 2023, THINKCAR Tech plans to complete the deployment of its global online service center and cloud computing server in more than 10 countries and regions around the world. The company will also continue to expand its global influence by actively participating in several international exhibitions, including Auto Parts & Aftermarket in Frankfurt (Moscow), Auto Korea, Auto Parts & Aftermarket in Frankfurt (South Africa), Bus & Truck Show in Yangon (Myanmar), Frankfurt Show in Shanghai, and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

Stay updated on THINKCAR Tech's latest developments by visiting the official website: www.thinkcar.com

