THINKING NATION ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW BOARD APPOINTMENTS

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation, a national 501c3 committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today announced recent appointments to its Board of Directors. Dr. Marco Clark, Paolo DeMaria, Don Fraser, Jr., and Catherine O'Donnell, Ph.D. have joined as the newest members of Thinking Nation's Board of Directors, bringing total membership to eight educational leaders.

"The Thinking Nation team is delighted to welcome four new education changemakers to the Board of Directors," said Board President Dinah Ruch. "Each new member brings a wealth of expertise, a commitment to excellence, and a unique perspective that will positively impact our efforts to foster thoughtful citizens and build a more democratic future."

Thinking Nation's newest board members include:

Dr. Marco Clark , Founder & CEO Richard Wright Schools

As the Founder & CEO of Richard Wright Schools in Washington, D.C., Dr. Clark has been a transformative leader in the global educational space for more than 30 years. Richard Wright Schools prioritize not only academic excellence, but also holistic development, fostering a culture where every student can thrive and be empowered to become life-long learners, leaders, and responsible citizens poised to shape their communities. Dr. Marco Clark is also a noted educator, scholar, and speaker who shares his personal challenges with reading as a youth and his educational reform efforts to fight against literacy and community issues throughout the country. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Clark Atlanta University, a Master of Arts degree in special education from Coppin State University, a Master of Arts degree in education administration from Goucher College, and a Doctor of Education degree from Morgan State University.

Paolo DeMaria , President & CEO, The National Association of State Boards of Education

Mr. DeMaria is president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education. Prior to this role, he was the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Ohio where he focused on literacy outcomes, teacher excellence and leadership, career-technical education, business-education partnerships, and equity in Ohio's education system. He previously directed the state's Office of Budget and Management and was chief policy advisor to former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft and executive vice chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education. He also spent six years as principal consultant for Education First Consulting. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics from Furman University and a Master of Public Administration in public administration leadership and financial management from the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at the Ohio State University.

Don Fraser, Jr. , Chief Program Officer, Education Design Lab

Mr. Fraser is a nationally recognized expert in postsecondary planning and college success who brings an understanding of the learner experience and learner success, particularly from historically underrepresented populations to the board. He currently serves as Chief Program Officer at the Education Design Lab, and previously, he founded education technology company CollegeSnapps, served at the National Association for College Admission Counseling, and assisted students as a school counselor. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Boston College and a Master of Education degree in school psychology and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from the University of Massachusetts.

Catherine O'Donnell , Ph.D., Professor of History, Arizona State University

Professor O'Donnell, currently a distinguished faculty member at Arizona State University, brings a wealth of expertise in history and administration to her role as board member. She has authored several scholarly books and articles, including Elizabeth Seton: American Saint (Cornell University Press, 2018), which received the Distinguished Book Award by the Conference on the History of Women Religious and the Biography Prize from the Catholic Press Association. She is also a member of the Board of the Arizona Council of History Educators. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and American Studies from Amherst College, a Master of Arts in history from the University of Michigan, and Doctor of Philosophy degree in history from the University of Michigan.

Previously appointed Directors include:

"The level of expertise and diversity of experience embodied by our new board members is going to play a profound role in our organization's chief aim of shifting the paradigm of social studies education in order to cultivate thinking citizens," said Thinking Nation Executive Director Zachary Cote.

About Thinking Nation

Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org.

