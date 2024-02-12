THINKING NATION TO UNVEIL AI-DRIVEN ADVANCES IN SOCIAL STUDIES EDUCATION AT AASA'S (THE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOCIATION'S) NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON EDUCATION

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking Nation, a national 501c3 committed to cultivating thoughtful citizens through the promotion of historical thinking in social studies, today announced Executive Director Zachary Cote, COO Spenser Mix, Chief Partnership Officer Elizabeth Connolly, and Business Analyst Valentina Carvajal Bueno will present at the National Conference on Education presented by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, on February 14 and 16 in San Diego.

Mix, Connolly, and Carvajal Bueno will lead the pre-conference workshop, GenConnect Session, at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 14. Superintendents and educators attending the session will experience a showcase of the AI functionality within the Thinking Nation Platform, which revolutionizes the grading of curated research papers, personalizes learning experiences, and tracks student development. Attendees will also receive a preview of upcoming Platform features designed to grade formative assessments and mock AP exams, and to recognize student attainment of durable skills–like critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity, as well as fortitude, growth mindset, and leadership.

Cote will lead during the Re-Designing Learning Roundtable Session, Breaking Down Content Silos: Data-Informed Social Studies Instruction Transforms Schools, at 2:15 p.m. PT on Friday, February 16. Cote will share anecdotes and data that illustrate how schools can effectively align their social studies classrooms in order to empower their students to analyze effectively, think critically, and write persuasively so their students are future-ready and teachers are more effectively supported.

Visitors to the National Conference on Education can further explore Thinking Nation's innovative curriculum and platform at exhibit booth #1149.

About Thinking Nation
Thinking Nation is a national 501c3 specializing in innovative social studies curriculum, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to cultivate thinking citizens and confront the problems we see in civic society, with a curriculum that empowers students to read closely, think deeply, and write persuasively. We believe that education is our greatest equalizer, and that every student, regardless of zip code or socio-economic background, deserves access to learning practices that reflect the diversity of identities, histories, contributions, and experiences to support enriched educational opportunity, equity, and success for all. Thinking Nation currently serves 20,000 students in 12 states. For more information about Thinking Nation or to become a part of this transformative initiative, please visit thinkingnation.org

