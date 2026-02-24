ThinkNow Expands Operations in Brazil to Increase Access to Representative Panels and Inclusive Data

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a global multicultural insights agency with more than 15 years of expertise, announces the strengthening of its presence in the Brazilian market with a strategy designed to help transform the local Market Research (MRX) sector.

The company has officially established a dedicated commercial team focused exclusively on Brazil, aimed at providing agile quotation support and responsive service to research agencies and brands seeking highly representative data.

The Challenge: Gaps and Limited Regional Representation in Research

Currently, a significant portion of business decisions in Brazil continues to rely on sample data concentrated in major urban centers and higher socioeconomic groups. While valuable, this concentration can limit a full understanding of the country's diverse regional, cultural, and socioeconomic landscape.

ThinkNow's expansion is designed to complement existing market practices by facilitating access to respondents across all regions of Brazil and across diverse socioeconomic and cultural profiles, enabling greater representativeness and precision in research studies.

Expanding Reach Across All Regions and Consumer Profiles

With a robust panel of 877,222 Brazilian respondents, the company stands out for its technical capability to precisely reach all regions of the country — including harder-to-access areas — as well as base-of-the-pyramid audiences and niche segments such as self-identified LGBTQIA+ consumers.

"Our goal is to support Brazilian research companies with the tools and reach they need to execute complex studies with confidence," said Mario Carrasco, Co-Founder of ThinkNow. "Our focus is on precision, accessibility, and partnership."

Bridging Brazil with Latin America and U.S. Hispanic Markets

With panels in more than 17 countries across Latin America and exclusive access to a panel of over 1.8 million U.S. Hispanics, ThinkNow becomes a strategic partner for Brazilian companies coordinating multi-country projects without the need to engage multiple panel providers.

Roy Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder of ThinkNow, added:

"By combining a dedicated local commercial presence with transparent pricing and fast turnaround times, we offer Brazilian agencies and brands a practical solution for both regional studies and expansion into the U.S. Hispanic market."

A Transparent and Accessible Commercial Model

In addition to broad geographic and sociodemographic coverage, ThinkNow operates under a commercial structure designed to increase accessibility:

Zero project management (PM) fees

No minimum order requirement

This transparent approach removes traditional financial barriers and allows small and mid-sized research firms to conduct high-quality studies with the same operational flexibility as large multinational agencies.

Data Security and Integrity

To protect sample integrity across regions and audience profiles, ThinkNow leverages ThinkNow Shield, an advanced fraud protection system that combines Artificial Intelligence and proprietary geolocation tools to block bots and fraudulent respondents.

This ensures data reliability and consistency across metropolitan areas and interior regions alike.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a minority-owned multicultural insights agency with 15 years of experience translating cultural differences into actionable business decisions.

With proprietary panels covering the United States and Latin America, the company connects brands and research institutions to diverse and often underrepresented consumer segments through transparent, technology-driven solutions.

Commercial Contact

Maria Victoria Gonzalez

Managing Director, South America

Phone: +52 556 952 0132

Email: [email protected]

https://thinknow.com/

SOURCE ThinkNow