ThinkNow Releases National Study on the Perception of Bad Bunny's Upcoming Halftime Performance

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a multicultural consumer insights firm, releases findings from a nationally representative survey of 1,500 U.S. adults examining awareness, cultural meaning, and brand implications tied to Bad Bunny's halftime performance.

The study examines how audiences across ethnicity and age interpret Bad Bunny's presence on stage and what that signals for brands navigating culture, relevance, and risk during a period of heightened social tension.

Key findings include:

Just over six in ten U.S. adults say they know who Bad Bunny is, with awareness highest among Hispanics and Gen Z. Awareness of his halftime performance is strongest among Hispanics, followed by non-Hispanic Whites.





Hispanics and younger generations report more positive reactions and higher interest in watching the halftime show because of Bad Bunny.





Sixty percent of respondents say Bad Bunny performing at the event is good for Latino cultural representation. Nearly two-thirds agree his performance reflects the growing influence of Latino culture in the United States.





Featuring Bad Bunny in advertising improves brand perception among Gen Z, Millennials, and Hispanics. Spanish-language music or reggaeton increases brand recall among Hispanics and younger audiences. Impact among the total market is more limited.





Featuring Bad Bunny in advertising improves brand perception among Gen Z, Millennials, and Hispanics. Spanish-language music or reggaeton increases brand recall among Hispanics and younger audiences. Impact among the total market is more limited. Perceived brand risk remains limited. About one-third of respondents believe featuring Bad Bunny in advertising surrounding the event carries risk for brands. Concern is higher among non-Hispanic Whites, though it remains a minority view.

"Bad Bunny's performance comes during a tense national moment," said Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder and Principal at ThinkNow. "Having a Latino performer during the nation's largest sporting event, at a time when Latinos are at the center of immigration raids, highlights the gap between the current narrative and the joy and celebration that are central to Hispanic culture. Brands that elevate Latinos during this period can build lasting relationships with the nation's fastest-growing consumer segment."

https://thinknow.com/reports/super-bowl-halftime-show-report-2026/

