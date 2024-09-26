THIRD ANNUAL SURVEY OF REAL CHRISTMAS TREE GROWERS BRINGS TIDINGS OF JOY: TWICE AS MANY GROWERS AS LAST YEAR SAY THEY ANTICIPATE NO INCREASE IN WHOLESALE PRICES

HOWELL, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, wholesale growers of real Christmas trees have weighed in with a market forecast for the holiday season. According to an annual survey1 by the Real Christmas Tree Board, those who "grow and know" project steady sales and flat wholesale prices.

That's according to a majority of the 45 growers of real Christmas trees who responded to this year's survey. Collectively, the respondents represent about half-to-two-thirds of the United States' real Christmas tree market.

Real Christmas tree growers are optimistic heading into the holiday season.

Sixty percent of respondents said they don't anticipate increasing their wholesale prices this year. Just 27% said the same thing last year. That's despite continued increases in input costs for the growers themselves (e.g., fertilizer, labor, and so on). But those increases are less year-over-year than the 2023 season – which were less year-over-year compared to 2022.

Optimistic about sell-through.

Despite concerns about the possibility of reduced consumer spending, respondents are confident in the number of real Christmas they anticipate selling this year. In fact, the percentage of respondents who say they expect to sell more trees than the preceding year doubled when compared to how respondents answered last year. Twenty percent of respondents say that they expect to sell more trees in 2024 than they did in 2023.

"That's a sign of the real Christmas tree industry's resilience and consistency," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director of the Real Christmas Tree Board. "We meet demand. We sell what we harvest. And we keep planning a decade ahead."

The 2024 supply will meet demand. Just like last year, where 90% of those surveyed during the holiday season said they found a Christmas tree at the first place they went2, there will be a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.

Preview of consumer survey shows shoppers are drawn to scent and creating memories.

The Real Christmas Tree Board's annual consumer survey3 showed that the desire to create a special Christmas for their children is a top motivator for parents.

"Getting a real Christmas tree provides the memory-making experience that parents are looking for," said Gray. "Plus, they get to enjoy the wonderful real Christmas tree scent which is a top reason first-time buyers say they'll go real this year."

The good news for the real Christmas tree industry? Twenty three percent of survey respondents said they'll be buying a real tree for the first time this year. That's up from 20% last year.

Full results of the consumer survey will be released in November.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

1 About the Grower Survey: The Real Christmas Tree Board, in conjunction with FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 45 wholesale growers of real Christmas trees across the U.S. Each of the responding growers conducts business in one or more of the following regions: Northwest, West, Southwest, Mid-West, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast. Combined, the respondents supply half-to-two-thirds of the country's real Christmas trees. The survey was fielded in August 2024; last year, the survey was fielded among 49 wholesale growers in August 2023.

2 About the Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from December 21, 2023 to January 9, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups.

3 About the Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from September 4, 2024 to September 11, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups.

KNOW YOUR SOURCES

TRUST THOSE WHO GROW AND KNOW

The Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) is the media's expert resource for insights about farm-grown Christmas trees. Chartered in 2015 as the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and renamed in 2022, it is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve customers and growers. The USDA provides oversight of the RCTB to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness in its communications. The RCTB provides the media and public with accurate information, added insights, and the latest news and inspiration for the season. It represents real Christmas trees sold in the United States and is supported through annual assessments paid by any business growing or importing 500 or more real Christmas trees. This press release was developed and distributed by the RCTB. Search "Real Christmas Tree Board" online and visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), founded in 1955, is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry, leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the "voice of the industry." NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and thousands of affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. Each year since 1966, an NCTA member has presented the official White House Christmas tree to the First Lady, which is displayed in the Blue Room. NCTA is also a trusted media resource on farm-grown Christmas trees.

Please note …

American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) does not represent real Christmas trees or growers. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2009 and has no known members representing the real Christmas tree industry. Thomas Harman4 is CEO of ACTA and is also the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a seller of artificial Christmas trees.5 The majority of artificial Christmas trees are manufactured overseas.6

4 https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/352342528_201912_990EO_2021042017972245.pdf

5 https://www.balsamhill.com/about-us

6 Data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods and Services report https://usatrade.census.gov

