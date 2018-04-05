Third Annual Topgolf Tour Invites Players to Compete for the Glory and $50,000

Established in 2016, the Topgolf Tour is the first golf tournament series where men and women compete for the same prize and play the same format. The 2018 Topgolf Tour is supporting the Veteran Golfers Association, with $5 from every registration donated to the VGA. Additionally, active duty and veteran members of the U.S. Armed Forces can enter the military division. One team from the military division is guaranteed to advance to the Topgolf Tour Championship in Las Vegas.

"Excitement for the Topgolf Tour builds every year. With players of all backgrounds competing, Topgolf truly is Everyone's Game," said Topgolf Media President YuChiang Cheng. "We are proud to introduce a military division and support the Veteran Golfers Association this year to provide a social and athletic outlet in which veterans can participate."

Regional tournaments will take place across 22 cities from July 29 through Nov. 2. Each tournament is open to 68 teams of two players (male, female or mixed-gender teams), with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligibility rules can be found online.

Players hit microchipped golf balls at targets with varying point values on the outfield. In round one of the regional tournaments, all teams will play three games. Using the cumulative scores from round one, the field will be cut to the top eight teams, who will move on to the second round of the tournament. The third and final round is a one game match-play shootout between the top two scoring teams from the second round. As a partner of Topgolf Tour, Dell Technologies will power the leaderboard and scoring updates. The winning team will advance to the Topgolf Tour Championship Nov. 2-4 at Topgolf Las Vegas.

"It was probably one of the cooler experiences of my life just from start to finish," said 2017 Topgolf Tour Champion Chris Mabry, who competed from Kansas City with Champion teammate Kevin Ward.

Previous Topgolf Tour competitors Nikki Bondura, Matt Cousens, Brad Barnes, Jamie Puterbaugh and Peter Campbell will be starring in Golf Channel's new Shotmakers show premiering Monday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET. The show features an innovative new golf competition where precision shotmaking meets intense strategy in a fast-paced format.

The complete 2018 Topgolf Tour schedule is as follows:

July 29: New Jersey (Topgolf Edison) July 30: Denver (Topgolf Centennial) Aug. 5: Washington, D.C. (Topgolf Loudoun) Aug. 6: Chicago (Topgolf Naperville)

Indianapolis (Topgolf Fishers) Aug. 11: Kansas City (Topgolf Overland Park)

Salt Lake City (Topgolf Midvale) Aug. 19: Nashville (Topgolf Nashville)

Sacramento (Topgolf Roseville) Aug. 25: Atlanta (Topgolf Atlanta Midtown) Aug. 26: Miami (Topgolf Miami Gardens)

Portland (Topgolf Hillsboro) Sept. 8: Jacksonville (Topgolf Jacksonville)

Charlotte (Topgolf Charlotte) Sept. 9: Houston (Topgolf Webster) Sept. 15: Birmingham (Topgolf Birmingham) Sept. 16: Dallas/Fort Worth (Topgolf Fort Worth)

Orlando (Topgolf Orlando) Sept. 18: United Kingdom (Topgolf Watford) Sept. 23: Phoenix (Topgolf Scottsdale)

Austin (Topgolf Austin) Nov. 2: Las Vegas (Topgolf Las Vegas) Nov. 3-4: Tour Championship (Topgolf Las Vegas)

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to visit topgolf.com/tour and sign up for Tour updates.

