THIRD CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, WITH OPENING IN TRENHOLM PLAZA

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its latest opening in Columbia, South Carolina. Located at 4840 Forest Drive in the Trenholm Plaza shopping center, this is the third Chicken Salad Chick to open in the market from owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton, who now own and operate an impressive 18 Chick restaurants overall. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 27th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Feb. 28 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, Feb. 29 – The first 100 guests receive a FREE Chick Meal or small Quick Chick on their next visit.**

– The first 100 guests receive a FREE Chick Meal or small Quick Chick on their next visit.** Friday, March 1 – All day long, Chick fans can buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE! Additionally, the first 50 guests to purchase three large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

– All day long, Chick fans can buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE! Additionally, the first 50 guests to purchase three large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Saturday, March 2 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal receive a FREE commemorative Chicken Salad Chick Stadium Cup. The cup can be used through March 9 for a free drink with purchase of a Chick Meal.**

Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2013 and have steadily expanded over the past decade to own and operate a total of 18 locations throughout North and South Carolina. They brought Chicken Salad Chick to Lexington's Sunset Boulevard in 2013, followed by their Irmo location on Harbison Boulevard in 2014.

"Our team is thrilled to be opening a new Chicken Salad Chick on the east side of Columbia, and specifically in Trenholm Plaza," said Julie Beville. "Guests at our Lexington and Irmo restaurants have been clamoring for a location on this side of town, closer to Downtown and the university. We have looked at numerous opportunities over the years and had our eyes on Trenholm Plaza for a long time. We are so glad we are finally able to expand into such a great lifestyle center alongside many wonderful shops and restaurants."

Sing Bev Hospitality also makes community partnerships a priority. They have been supporting local chapters of the American Cancer Society for years through Chicken Salad Chick's Annual Giving Card and numerous other events and programs that reinforce the CSC Foundation's mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer. With the Trenholm Plaza opening, they will be supporting the local chapter of the American Cancer Society once again as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.

Chicken Salad Chick in Trenholm Plaza will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickColumbiaSCTrenholmPlaza/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

