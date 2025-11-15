Third China-Jordan Friendship Dialogue Held

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2025, the third China–Jordan Friendship Dialogue was held in Beijing. Under the theme "Openness, Heritage and Mutual Learning: Building a Cultural Bridge Between China and Jordan," the event brought together more than 200 representatives from universities, enterprises, and government institutions from China, Jordan, Egypt, and other countries and regions.

Yu Yingfu, vice president of the China International Communications Group, Hussam Al Husseini, Jordanian ambassador to China, Guo Wei, Chinese ambassador to Jordan, and Ding Hao, standing committee member of the CPC Committee and vice president of Beijing Foreign Studies University, delivered remarks. Jamal Dmour, head of the Jordanian Chinese Friendship Society, and Zhang Liang, spokesperson of the State Development and Investment Corporation, delivered keynote speeches.

During the dialogue, the "Be the Sun Wukong in Your World" Global Children's Arts Education Program was launched. Centered on aesthetic education, the program uses Sun Wukong as a cultural symbol to foster cross-cultural understanding and friendship. Starting in Jordan, it will turn China's rich aesthetic traditions into creative art-education courses for local children, helping them appreciate the beauty of the cultures of both countries.

During the event, Yu Yingfu, Hussam Al Husseini, and other leaders presented books, including Arabic editions of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China and Zhuangzi, and Chinese editions of The Jordanian Spirit: Selected Jordanian Poems and Jordan Through Details: A Selection of Jordanian Short Stories, to young representatives from China and Arab countries.

The roundtable session focused on China–Arab cultural exchanges in the era of digital intelligence. Scholars from Beijing Foreign Studies University, young Jordanian sinologists, and reporters from CGTN Arabic shared results in using new technologies to advance cultural exchange. Participants agreed that virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and other tools will make cultural communication more vivid and effective.

The organizers held a flash-mob singing activity featuring Chinese and foreign youth in Beihai Park in late October as a supporting event. A photography exhibition was also held to showcase the achievements of cultural exchange between the two countries through images.

The dialogue was co-hosted by the China International Communications Group and Beijing Foreign Studies University, with support from the State Development and Investment Corporation. Through these diverse forms of engagement, China and Jordan are jointly writing a new chapter of mutual learning between civilizations.

