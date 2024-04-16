Third Wave Innovations Earns Gold as Security Integrated Company of the Year in 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Continuing to Gather Steam, Integrated Risk Solution Provider Recognized for Groundbreaking Cyber Network Operations Center (CNOC)

FRISCO, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Wave Innovations, a leading integrated risk solutions provider for network and security operations, today announced it won the 2024 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for the Security Integrated Company of the Year category. Achieving gold status, Third Wave was recognized for its ongoing mission of integrated assurance through the launch of the first-of-its-kind Cyber Network Operations Center (cNOC) in October 2023.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the gold winner for the 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards," said Patrick Hayes, Chief Product Officer, Third Wave Innovations. "As we enter our next chapter with a laser focus on integrated assurance, Third Wave's is dedicated to managing enterprise organizational risk with holistic cybersecurity and risk management solutions."

Powered by Third Wave's award-winning C4 Intelligence PlatformTM, the cNOC extends the capabilities of individual network and security operations centers by seamlessly integrating and correlating events from operations and IT networks, systems, devices, and business applications, as well as cybersecurity systems. The groundbreaking cNOC unites both operations and security, enabling an integrated way to recognize, investigate, and respond to IT and security incidents.

The 2024 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity is a renowned platform dedicated to honoring exceptional achievements in the realm of cybersecurity. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, recognizing outstanding contributions becomes increasingly vital. The Awards program specifically aims to acknowledge individuals, organizations, products, and initiatives that have displayed unparalleled excellence in safeguarding digital systems, networks, and data.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com .

About Third Wave Innovations

Third Wave Innovations is an integrated risk solution for network and security operations. Redefining the way enterprises manage organizational risk, Third Wave Innovations' unique approach combines the power of its C4 Intelligence Platform™ with industry-leading services to unify complex network and security operations. This holistic offering protects organizations' data, technology and critical assets with enhanced operational efficiencies and best-in-class security measures that mitigate risk. Founded on decades of Fortune 500 network and security experience serving large complex enterprises, Third Wave Innovations' mission is to establish a formidable barrier against the ever-evolving threat landscape. Privately held, Third Wave Innovations is based in Frisco, Texas and can be found at www.3rdwave.io

