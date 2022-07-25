Thirty Capital Awarded 'Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' by NABR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Capital, a Charlotte-based technology and financial advisory company serving commercial real estate, was recently named among 'Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For' by the National Association of Business Resources (NABR), and certified member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

The Thirty Capital Leadership Team - Committed to providing a transformative workplace environment.

The award validates the Thirty Capital team's efforts to build a transformational workplace and culture that celebrates and recognizes each employee's unique personality, background, and contribution. Thirty Capital is committed to providing an inclusive and supportive environment that fosters professional development, individual expression, and upward career mobility, as well as providing leading benefits in the tech and finance industries.

"This award doesn't honor or acknowledge a single person, project, or impact across our portfolio. Instead, it celebrates the collective — how our team shows up every day and embodies our core values. I appreciate every one of our employees; they've taken a chance in joining our team and family at Thirty Capital," said Rob Finlay, CEO and Founder of Thirty Capital.

Thirty Capital was honored alongside 42 winning organizations out of 300 nominated in Charlotte, Denver, Miami, and Nashville. The winners will be recognized at the virtual Best and Brightest Conference the week of November 7th, 2022.

"These organizations stood out during unpredictable times. They keep employees' needs first and provide perks that include development, well-being, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

The nominees were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed many key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners and scored on criteria including:

Compensation, benefits, and employee solutions.

Employee enrichment, engagement, and retention.

Community initiatives and corporate responsibility.

Leadership, strategy, and company performance.

Creative, wellness, and well-being solutions.

Employee achievement and recognition.

Employee education and development.

Communications and shared vision.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Recruitment and selection.

Work-life blend.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to excellence across many categories that impact every member of the Thirty Capital team and family. We knew we were creating an influential and equity-driven portfolio of companies at Thirty Capital — it's wonderful to get confirmation as a regional winner in the Charlotte market," said Joey Balistreri, Chief People Officer of Thirty Capital.

To learn more about Thirty Capital, visit: https://www.thirtycapital.com .

Media Contact:

Kirky Galt

[email protected]

888 337 0150

About Thirty Capital

Thirty Capital is an incubator and accelerator of customer-centric software and data solutions in commercial real estate. The company's portfolio of brands addresses the everyday challenges of property owners, investors, and managers by delivering practical, technology-driven solutions. Thirty Capital promotes the education and standardization of best practices in deploying and implementing consumable technology.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations committed to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. The competition scores potential winners based on regional company performance data and a set national standard. This national program celebrates those companies making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

SOURCE Thirty Capital