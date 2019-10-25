Thirty Scholars Inducted into IEEE Visualization Academy

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-two computer visualization leaders have been inducted into the IEEE Visualization Academy. Considered the highest and most prestigious honor in the field of visualization, the Academy recognizes individuals who have made substantial contributions to the field of visualization.

Established in 2018 by the IEEE Visualization and Graphics Technical Committee, (VGTC), the Academy chose as its first members Visualization Career Awardees and Visualization Technical Achievement Awardees from 2004 to 2019, making it a veritable A-list of visualization. In its first year, the Visualization Academy inducted recipients of the VGTC Technical and Career Awards from 2004-2019.

"The Visualization Academy inductees are the top research leaders of the field of visualization who have had extensive impact on the field and its applications," says James Ahrens, Chair of the IEEE VGTC.

The VGTC is a formal subcommittee of the Technical Activities Board (TAB) of the IEEE Computer Society, that provides technical leadership and organization for technical activities in the areas of visualization, computer graphics, virtual and augmented reality, and interaction.

The 2019 Visualization Academy inductees are Stuart K. Card, Sheelagh Carpendale, John Dill, David S. Ebert, Thomas Ertl, Eduard Gröller, Markus Gross, Hans Hagen, Pat Hanrahan, Charles D. Hansen, Jeffrey M. Heer, Chris R. Johnson, Kenneth I. Joy, Arie E. Kaufman, Daniel A. Keim, David H. Laidlaw, William E. Lorensen, Kwan-Liu Ma, Jock D. Mackinlay, Tamara Munzner, Gregory M. Nielson, Hanspeter Pfister, Frits H. Post, Lawrence J. Rosenblum, Ben Shneiderman, Claudio T. Silva, John T. Stasko, Jarke J. van Wijk, Amitabh Varshney, and Anders Ynnerman.

All were officially inducted into the IEEE Visualization Academy at a special Induction Ceremony held at the IEEE Visualization Conference (IEEE VIS 2019) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

