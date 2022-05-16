Thirty-Six Percent of Smart Home Unit Sales are From Retail Channel and 6% From Insurance Channel, According to Parks Associates Consumer Research

26th annual CONNECTIONS™ addresses role of broadband providers, retailers, and other distribution channels for smart home and security solutions

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced new research today showing that smart home buyers report 36% of recent device purchases were through a retailer, either an online or brick-and-mortar company, while 11% of units purchased were through an internet service provider, 7% through a utility/electricity provider, and 6% through an insurance provider. The international research firm is hosting the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference this week, May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas, addressing the current and future growth of consumer technologies.

CONNECTIONS™ sessions on Thursday, May 19, follow the theme "Expanding and Scaling the Market" with sessions addressing the factors that will push it towards the mass market, including topics on smart apartments, home builders, channel strategies, and health and wellness solutions. Keynote speakers include David Puckett, VP, Connectivity & Home Products, Comcast, and Vera Gavrilovich, VP, Marketing, Sunnova.

"Smart home buyers have many options in the acquisition of devices," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "In the MDU space, more and more residents can select apartments that have smart home solutions preinstalled. The diversity of choice has given resilience to the smart home market, which continues to slowly move closer to mass-market adoption."

May 19 features the following sessions:

Speakers:

Brent Corn , VP, Sales and Alliances, IOTAS

, VP, Sales and Alliances, IOTAS Patrick Dunn , Program Director, Center for Health Tech and Innovation, American Heart Association

, Program Director, Center for Health Tech and Innovation, American Heart Association Amanda Forsyth , Director Product Management, Cognitive Systems

, Director Product Management, Cognitive Systems Peter Giacalone , President, Giacalone Associates

, President, Giacalone Associates Nancy Green , SVP, Aveus

, SVP, Aveus Stacey Higginbotham , Founder/Editor, Stacey on IoT

, Founder/Editor, Stacey on IoT Jamie Hsu , Product Manager, RealPage

, Product Manager, RealPage Matt Johnson , CEO, EarlySense

, CEO, EarlySense Dr. David Keeley , CTO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG

, CTO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG Henry Kim , Director, ThinQ Platform, LG Electronics U.S.A. , Inc.

, Director, ThinQ Platform, LG Electronics , Inc. Aleem Lakhani , EVP, US Specialty Risk, AmTrust

, EVP, US Specialty Risk, AmTrust Blake Miller , Founder & CEO, Homebase.AI

, Founder & CEO, Homebase.AI Nick Millette , Product Development Merchant, Smart Home and Home/Mobile Electronics, The Home Depot

, Product Development Merchant, Smart Home and Home/Mobile Electronics, The Home Depot John Morin , Director, Connected Home Product Development, Assurant

, Director, Connected Home Product Development, Assurant Lee Odess , GM, New Markets, Latch

, GM, New Markets, Latch David Sym-Smith , Partner, Mobility Ventures

, Partner, Mobility Ventures Scott Tjaden , Product Development Manager for Smart Home, Constellation

CONNECTIONS™ is sponsored by Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual sessions hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

