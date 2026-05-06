Thirty years of values: the Fair Play Menarini International Award announces its 2026 edition

FLORENCE, Italy, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years of remarkable stories, those of men and women for whom sporting ethics matter more than any medal. This is the milestone the Fair Play Menarini International Award will reach in just a few weeks.

Fair Play Menarini International Award Fair Play Menarini International Award

Moral integrity, alongside competitive excellence, is essential to join the ranks of the Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors. This prestigious group includes more than 400 sporting legends – among them Zico, Tommie Smith, Casey Stoner, Federica Pellegrini, Ian Thorpe, Fabio Cannavaro, Federica Brignone, Marco Belinelli and Luis Figo, to name but a few – icons who continue to inspire new generations by promoting the noblest values of competition.

The award season will open in Rome. On 4 June, the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) will host the official press conference, during which the Fair Play Menarini winners will be announced in the presence of CONI President, Luciano Buonfiglio. On the same occasion, the 'Young Athletes' Fair Play Menarini Award will also be presented to emerging talents who have already demonstrated a deep commitment to sporting ethics. The event will then move to Florence. On 15 June, the Special Fiamme Gialle 'Study and Sport' Award – established in collaboration with the Sports Group of the Guardia di Finanza and the Tuscan branch of CONI – will be presented to student-athletes who excel both academically and in sport.

The highlights of the Award will take place in July. On Wednesday 1 July, Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence will host the winners for the traditional gala dinner, followed by the award ceremony on Thursday 2 July, in the evocative setting of the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

"As we approach the 30th edition, we are more motivated than ever to share the Award's message," said Luca Lastrucci, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. "A glance at the Fair Play Menarini Hall of Fame is enough to remind us every day of the extraordinary journey we are part of – a path that celebrates the most authentic side of sport, as a true school of life and values."

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