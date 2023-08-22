This Back-to-School Season, No Kid Hungry Celebrates School Heroes Who Connect Kids to the Most Important School Supply: Food

News provided by

No Kid Hungry

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Renowned brands join and mobilize consumers to raise funds and awareness so kids have access to the food they need to learn and thrive

[Media: For Photos,  Click HERE]

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is celebrating school heroes for helping kids get the nutrition they need to succeed. From Aug. 22 to Sept. 29, audiences are invited to visit NoKidHungry.org/Heroes to post notes of gratitude to teachers and school staff for feeding our nation's kids. 

All kids deserve to get the food they need, but 9 million kids across the country live with hunger. That's where people like Evi Silvera Jimenez, part of the Food & Nutrition team at Azusa Unified School District in Southern California come in. "Serving children on a daily basis gives me a sense of fulfillment and joy. Knowing that I am able to make someone's day a little brighter by serving them a warm meal, accompanied by a friendly smile, brings me a great deal of satisfaction," said Silvera Jimenez.  According to a recent study, schools across the country served 6.9 billion meals to children during the past academic year.

People can also help to strengthen the work of No Kid Hungry and the school heroes on the ground by dining and shopping with companies that support these efforts. Available promotions range from coupons and discounts to special limited-time items benefitting No Kid Hungry. For a complete list of participating partners and promotions, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive.

"It's going to take all of us working together to make childhood hunger in America a thing of the past," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "That's why we're grateful to our partners who support our work and to the school heroes on the ground who help prepare and serve those meals, so all kids can thrive this school year and every day."

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with nearly 30 participating brands to ensure all kids have access to the most important school supply this school year and every day, including: Citi, Arby's Foundation, Denny's, Jack in the Box, The Habit Burger Grill and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact:
Allison deBrauwere, [email protected]

SOURCE No Kid Hungry

Also from this source

Chef Lorena Garcia, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland and More Join No Kid Hungry to Help Connect Kids to Free Summer Meals

Reconocidas figuras latinas, incluyendo a Chef Lorena García, Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Espinoza y Dayanara Torres se unen a No Kid Hungry para ayudar a conectar a los niños con la nutrición que necesitan durante este verano

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.