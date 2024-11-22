This Giving Tuesday, 1MD Nutrition® Offers 50% Discount to Consumers in Campaign to Meet $50,000 Donation Commitment for At-Risk Women and Children

The Natural Supplement Brand Featuring Doctor-Formulated Condition-Specific Products Stacked with Clinically Studied Ingredients Formulated With Doses Shown In Those Studies To Have Produced Real Results Raises $175,000 in Total Giving to Vitamin Angels®

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MD Nutrition®, the supplement brand formulated by physicians with clinically studied ingredients offered in appropriate dosages, is offering a 50% discount on their 26 condition-specific natural supplements to raise money for at-risk women and children globally. Between November 25, 2024 and through Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2024, consumers can stock up on their favorite formulas and 5% of those sales will benefit Vitamin Angels® and the people they serve. When the promotion ends on Giving Tuesday (12/3/24), 1MD Nutrition will hand over up to a maximum of $50,000 to address malnutrition in underserved communities worldwide. This $50,000 commitment will add to 1MD's past donations of $150,000 to total $200,000. 1MD began their partnership with Vitamin Angels in 2021.

1MD Nutrition's donations to the global public health organization have reached 800,000 underserved pregnant women, infants, and young children with the essential vitamins and health services needed to support healthy pregnancies and healthy babies. On behalf of its loyal customers, 1MD's donations help Vitamin Angels provide vitamin A supplementation and deworming (VAS+D) to children under the age of 5 and multiple micronutrient supplements for pregnant women. Vitamin Angels provides expectant mothers with access to multiple micronutrient supplements — better known as prenatal vitamins and minerals — and the nutrition counseling and tools to ensure access, acceptance, and uptake, which improve maternal health and birth outcomes.

"The partnership with Vitamin Angels supports our mission to help people live longer, healthier lives through the powerful integration of advanced science and nature," said 1MD Nutrition Cofounder, Ziv Haklili. "We are unique in the world of nutritional supplements in that we provide the most research-supported ingredients from clinical trials in formulas that are developed by real doctors who are part of our team. What is truly unusual is that those ingredients are offered up in the appropriate dosages that showed real results in those clinical trials."

"Ending malnutrition and creating a healthier world starts with removing barriers to accessing essential nutrition for the most vulnerable populations," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "We are so grateful for 1MD Nutrition's continued commitment; together we're improving the health of even more underserved pregnant women and children around the world."

ABOUT 1MD NUTRITION - is a physician-driven nutritional supplement brand that develops naturally sourced health supplements with short, clean and scientifically researched ingredient sets. The actives come from significant clinical trials and are formulated with doses shown in those studies to have produced real results. All products are made in facilities that abide by GMP standards and are NSF and/or SQF-Certified. 1MD Nutrition's Scientific Advisory Board includes a gastroenterologist, interventional cardiologist, neurologist, rheumatologist, urologist, allergist and immunologist whose probiotics, digestive enzymes, bone, eye, prostate, heart support and immune system strengtheners have been offered exclusively online since 2015. 1MD Nutrition is known for its superlative choices of ingredients that have been rigorously tested and meet Good Manufacturing Practices.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS - Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach 72 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

