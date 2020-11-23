This #GivingTuesday St. Baldrick's Foundation is Asking You to Help Give Kids a Lifetime

"2020 has been a year like no other for many people, especially for kids diagnosed with cancer and their families. Patients who are undergoing cancer treatments have always been on high alert to highly contagious illnesses, but to add a pandemic has been even more trying for kids with cancer," said Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "By funding all stages of research, from the inception of an idea through clinical trials that bring new treatments to FDA approvals, St. Baldrick's continues to stay laser focused on funding the best research, but we need the continued support of generous donors since the pandemic has made volunteer fundraising events impossible. We're asking that you consider a donation this Giving Tuesday so together we can give kids not just 5 years, but a lifetime."

Many families affected by childhood cancer have found ways to help support lifesaving research through the St. Baldrick's Hero Fund program and will utilize Giving Tuesday to continue their efforts by asking family, friends and their community to donate to their Hero Fund. For many, a Hero Fund offers families a way to raise money in their child's honor and provides an efficient alternative to starting their own independent foundation. By making use of the fundraising and grants administration resources St. Baldrick's has built over the past 20 years, Hero Funds are able to focus their efforts on fundraising, rather than starting from scratch.

While Hero Funds come in all shapes and sizes, the families behind them are united by their passion to conquer childhood cancers. Last year alone, St. Baldrick's Hero Funds raised more than $56,000 through Facebook Fundraisers on Giving Tuesday and continued to fundraise throughout December.

St. Baldrick's Hero Fund, RowOn 4 a Cure, was created to honor Rowan who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, acute megakaryocytic leukemia (AMKL), at 3 years old. Rowan's treatment included chemotherapy, total body radiation, and a successful cord blood transplant. She was declared cancer free May 2019, only to relapse one month later. After two failed clinical trials, Rowan passed away in September 2019. Rowan's happy, spunky, funny, smart, and smiley spirit continues to live on through her family and her Hero Fund.

Since Rowan's passing RowOn 4 a Cure has raised more than $71,000. The fund is generously supporting Dr. Benjamin Huang's St. Baldrick's Scholar Grant to continue his research to improve cures rates for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the second most common blood cancer in children.

There are over 80 St. Baldrick's Hero Funds which all are focused on funding the best childhood cancer research so that when another family hears their child has cancer, there will be better treatment options available.

St. Baldrick's National Partner, Schick Xtreme, and St. Baldrick's Corporate Partner, Wireless Vision, are also getting involved by sharing the vital need and life-changing opportunity to fund childhood cancer research with their employees and customers through their social media channels.

This #GivingTuesday, it's easy to get involved:

Donate online

Start a Facebook Fundraiser

Use St. Baldrick's shareable images to spread the word on social media

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one institution – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now -- and those diagnosed in the future -- will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsaLifetime.

