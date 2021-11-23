This Holiday, Eliminate the Hassle of Dead Car Batteries

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at CTEK know nothing ruins a day faster than a dead car battery. Drivers are left stranded, stuck, frustrated and often running late. This holiday season give the gift of peace of mind with a battery charger.

Dead batteries are the leading cause of vehicle breakdowns in the United States. More than 100 million car batteries are replaced every year. At an average expense of $100 to $200, a dead battery can be costly - and that's not including the cost of labor or roadside assistance.

CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, offers smart battery chargers designed to be easy to use and safe for both the user and their vehicle.

"Regularly charging your car battery is a simple way to extend the battery's life by up to 3 times," said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.



CTEK's popular award-winning MXS 5.0 battery charger makes the perfect holiday gift for drivers of all ages. The MXS 5.0's unique 8-step charging program recovers, charges and maintains all lead-acid battery types. It's spark-free and reverse polarity protected, meaning the charger will indicate if the user has accidentally connected clamps to the incorrect battery terminals.

For even more peace of mind, CTEK's new CS FREE charger is the world's first multi-functional portable battery charger and smart maintainer with Adaptive Boost technology. The CS FREE can safely bring a dead battery back to life within 15 minutes. No need for a power outlet or jumper cables.

In addition, the award-winning CS FREE has four cutting-edge products in one portable unit: Adaptive Boost safe start, battery charger, smart maintainer, and hi-tech power bank. Not only can it charge a car battery, the CS FREE also can charge phones, laptops, cameras and more, making it the perfect gift for travelers, campers, off-roaders, RV owners and boaters.

CTEK battery chargers and accessories can be found on Amazon or at smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK

Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.

