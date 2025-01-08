This Holiday Season, RXNT Employees Gave Back to Impactful Charities

RXNT celebrated the holiday season by giving back to four worthy, community-driven charities, all with a shared mission to create a healthier, happier future for all.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXNT, a pioneering healthcare technology headquartered in Maryland, celebrated the holiday season by giving back to four worthy, community-driven and transformational charities. The charitable organizations and nonprofits selected by RXNT and its employees include Maryland-based The Light House , Bosom Buddies , and Chesapeake Bay Foundation , along with Florida-based Barnabas Center . RXNT has a long history of giving back to local and national communities, with the tradition of annual holiday donations on behalf of the company and its employees beginning in 2021.

"RXNT's growth and sustainability is due to the strength of its people, and what better way to celebrate the season of giving than with the causes they care about," said Randy Boldyga, CEO, President and Founder of RXNT. "We love giving back to organizations that are handpicked by our employees and that reflect the heart and values of the team."

Learn more about the charities RXNT is supporting in 2024: https://rxn.to/charity24

About RXNT

Since 1999, RXNT has been dedicated to helping medical professionals and their communities to deliver better, safer, and more efficient care and improve health outcomes. In alignment with that mission, RXNT has partnered with local and national charities and organizations over the course of its 25 years, extending the impact far beyond healthcare technology. By contributing to organizations that align with the values of employees, RXNT is fostering meaningful change that will have a lasting impact on community health. Previous organizations supported include Habitat for Humanity , National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) , Balance Point Wellness , Luminis Health (formerly Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation), Chesapeake Charities , Severn School's Technology Innovation Center , and more.

