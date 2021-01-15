THIS MONTH: Adaptability, Resilience on Display as Maine Families, Educators Celebrate School Choice Week Safely

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Maine families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021. Mainers are hosting 130 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

A growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Maine cities of Cushing and Woodstock.

"National School Choice Week unites educators, leaders, and families in pursuit of a common goal: educating and inspiring children for the future," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During this challenging year, let's show our gratitude for great schools and educators, and talk about how we can better serve Maine students."

In Maine, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. Students in certain Maine towns may be eligible for the state's tuitioning program, allowing them to attend schools in other communities.

Maine families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Maine school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maine.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

