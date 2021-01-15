THIS MONTH: Alabama Families, Educators Find the Positive in Education by Celebrating School Choice Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Alabama families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Alabama families, schools, and organizations are hosting 672 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the most exciting of these will be a statewide school choice-themed photo contest in which schools, teachers, and classrooms have a chance to showcase their creativity and win Amazon gift cards.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational opportunity. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Alabama, the Retirement Systems of Alabama Tower in Montgomery will light up in red and yellow from dusk to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25.

A growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the county of Dallas and cities of Cullman, Rainbow City, Athens, Huntsville, Carrollton, and Elberta.

"School choice allows families to rise above challenging circumstances and find learning environments that inspire and work for them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This National School Choice Week, let's celebrate great schools across Alabama, and increase our efforts to bring all families access to affordable, quality learning options."

In Alabama, there are a variety of educational options, from traditional public schools to charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, homeschooling, and online schools. While Alabama does not offer open enrollment in traditional public schools, students below a certain income level or transferring from underperforming schools are eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

Alabamans will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Alabama school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For information on celebrations planned near you, reach out to us with your coverage area at [email protected].

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

National School Choice Week

