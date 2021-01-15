THIS MONTH: Ohio Families, Educators Find the Positive in Education by Celebrating School Choice Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Ohio families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Ohio families, schools, and organizations are hosting 1,609 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of the state's notable events will be a K-8 school fair taking place virtually on Saturday, Jan. 30 and featuring schools from more than 18 Northwest Ohio counties. Ohio families statewide will also be participating in an "Ohio Loves School Choice" video contest, with winners announced during National School Choice Week.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more.

Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Ohio, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will light up in red from dusk to dawn all week from Jan. 24- 30. Plus, the Terminal Tower in Cleveland will light up in red and yellow on Jan. 24.

A growing number of Ohio communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Ohio counties of Vinton and Warren, the cities of Kent, Lakemore, Fremont, Jefferson Township, Strongsville, and Groveport, and the townships of Hamilton, Jefferson, and Washington.

"The disruptions of this past year have underlined the continued need for all the types of schools Ohioans choose for their children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This National School Choice Week, let's talk about how families and educators need school choice that works for them."

In Ohio, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Ohio offers state-run scholarship programs for students with autism spectrum disorders, students assigned to underperforming schools, and students in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Ohio families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Ohio school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/ohio.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

Select local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

