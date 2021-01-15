THIS MONTH: Pennsylvania Families, Educators Find the Positive in Education by Celebrating School Choice Week

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a school year like no other, Pennsylvania families and educators are gearing up to safely spotlight education options during School Choice Week 2021.

Pennsylvania families, schools, and organizations are hosting 1,769 virtual or at-home celebrations during the Week. One of these activities will be the launch of a series of video testimonials from Pennsylvania families sharing how their lives have been transformed because of the opportunities of virtual education.

Taking place annually since 2011, School Choice Week is America's largest celebration of educational choice. While typically the Week is packed with large, in-person events, school choice advocates have adapted to this year's health and safety protocols, opting for drive through scavenger hunts, virtual information sessions and showcases, online contests, drive-in movie screenings, and more. Across the country, more than two dozen iconic U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

A growing number of communities have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week, including the Pennsylvania counties of Union and Snyder; the cities of Bethel Park, Aliquippa, Hollidaysburg, East Prospect, Blooming Grove, Gettysburg, Pottsville, McKees Rocks, Delmont, Coleraine, Wind Gap, Union, and East Cocalico; and the townships of Vanport, Mead, East Cocalico, North Union, and South Woodbury.

"During this challenging school year, Pennsylvania educators and parents are increasingly speaking up for how children need options, and different school choices can coexist," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This National School Choice Week is a time to celebrate all the parents, educators, and learning programs that inspire kids to happiness and dare them to be great. "

In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Pennsylvania families in low-achieving school zones or who fall below a certain income level may be eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

Pennsylvania families will be raising awareness about these choices at their virtual celebrations, which make up some of the more than 33,000 planned nationwide to spotlight K-12 education options.

To download a guide to Pennsylvania school choice, use the Schools Near Me tool to search for schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/pennsylvania.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort; the Week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective education options for children and is the world's largest celebration of opportunity in K-12 education. The Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

