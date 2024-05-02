This Mother's Day Backroads Celebrates All Women Who Love to Travel with New Women's Adventures

Company Rolls Out Trips in Ireland, Sicily, the Pyrenees, California and More

BERKELEY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced eight exciting new Walking & Hiking Trips in its Women's Adventures collection for 2025–perfect for girlfriend getaways, mother/daughter vacations and female guests traveling on their own. Released just in time for Mother's Day, the new trips feature Sicily & the Aeolian Islands, Ireland, Yosemite Valley and four other intriguing destinations, plus an Active Culinary Trip in Tuscany.

Backroads guests enjoy hiking on a Women's Adventure in Maine. Photo Courtesy: Backroads.

Backroads Women's Adventures offer multiple daily route options along with opportunities for relaxation and pampering with stays at esteemed hotels. When the company introduced these new trips in August 2023, the response surpassed expectations with demand for even more dates and destinations. Expanding on the initial collection of 26 trips selected specifically with women in mind, Backroads continues to add new Women's Adventures itineraries across the globe. The inaugural women's trips depart this month; the company expects the latest new additions to be just as well-received and to book quickly.

"We knew our Women's Adventures would resonate with women of all ages and stages of life, whether they were looking for traveling companions of the same gender or simply wanting to escape with good friends and experience a new or favorite destination," said Tom Hale, Backroads Founder, President and CEO. "This collection was inspired by my wife, Liz, and my daughter Avery, who recently became a mom herself. It's no coincidence that the announcement of these new trips comes right before Mother's Day. The list includes a few of their favorite destinations."

Backroads New 2025 Women's Adventures – Walking & Hiking

In response to the increasing popularity of Women's Adventures, Backroads plans to announce even more new trips in 2025 to meet the strong demand.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for 45 years. Guests join Backroads to bike, hike and so much more—on expertly planned active adventures highlighting the unique character of each destination. The company offers multiple ways to go active: Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours; Private Trips, Women's Adventures and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (for ages 9–17; ages 4+ welcome); Families with Older Teens & 20s (for ages 17+; younger siblings 14+ welcome); and Families with Young Adults 20s & Beyond (for ages 20+; younger siblings 17+ welcome), plus Active Ocean & River Cruises and Dolce Tempo trips for travel at a more relaxed pace but still decidedly active. Backroads also offers Safari, Culinary and Snow Adventures. Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up many of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

