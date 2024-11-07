This Veterans' Day, The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program Calls on Lawyers to Volunteer for Veterans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 11th is Veterans Day, and The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program is calling on lawyers to join the fight for those that served in the military.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program (vetsprobono.org) is a nonprofit providing free legal services to veterans who've been unfairly denied their military benefits.

Lawyers interested in providing pro bono legal services to veterans in need should visit vetsprobono.org.

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program provides the training and mentoring attorneys need to help veterans with:

Denied disability claims before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims

"Other Than Honorable" discharges, including LGBTQ+ discrimination, or PTSD-related behaviors.

Sexual trauma during service

Naturalization through service

The nonprofit also carefully screens and selects appeals cases and pairs them with qualified attorneys, resulting in a ≈90% success rate.

Attorneys interested in providing veterans with pro bono legal services can:

Receive training in veterans law: bit.ly/VolunteerForTraining

Take a case before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims: bit.ly/VolunteerForCAVC

Help veterans restore their honor after a "Less than Honorable" discharge bit.ly/VolunteerForDU

Support veterans applying for naturalization through military service: bit.ly/VolunteerForNaturalization

Women attorneys can help women veterans and survivors of Military Sexual Trauma with a range of legal needs - bit.ly/VolunteerForWomenVets

Veterans can connect with a lawyer here: bit.ly/LawyersForVets

Anyone interested in supporting veterans can donate, and sign up for the newsletter bit.ly/VeteranNews.

Volunteer lawyers from across the country have transformed the lives of veterans by providing pro bono legal services. One veteran said, "My PTSD went undiagnosed for decades after I left the military. My symptoms cost me jobs, homes, and relationships. There's no corner of my life that wasn't impacted. But my Veterans Consortium lawyer helped me claim my disability benefits retroactively. Now, I have the funds and benefits I need to get help and build a better life."

The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program is a leading national 501(c)(3) charity providing free legal services to help veterans receive the benefits they earned.

For more information about The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program, how to get involved, how to support the organization and our national outreach initiatives please visit our website, www.vetsprobono.org or contact The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program via email at [email protected].

