THIS WEEK: 1,036 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana schools and families will gather to explore and celebrate K-12 education options and the difference the right school can make in a child's life during the 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,036 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Louisiana will be a keynote school choice luncheon during the Pelican Institute Solution Summit on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Hilton in Baton Rouge. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Louisiana, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/louisiana.

The cities of Minden, Golden Meadow, Logansport, Jefferson Davis, Haughton, Plaquemine, Welsh, Cottonport, Port Allen, Delhi, and Leesville issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Louisiana, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools offer open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, online schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Louisiana families can deduct nonpublic educational expenses from their taxes, and families with incomes below a certain level can qualify for state-run scholarships.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past decade, Louisiana has emerged as a national leader in offering families a variety of unique school choice options," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Louisiana parents to use National School Choice Week as an opportunity to find the ideal fit for their children's education by evaluating their children's needs and interests, visiting schools, and considering the variety of learning environments that the state provides. Families can also use National School Choice Week as a time to celebrate schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference for children, families, and communities."

Connie Dickerson, principal of LaPlace Elementary School, recalls how her school participated in National School Choice Week last year: "We had a celebration for our 8th-grade students during School Choice Week. One of our school board members, Debbie Schum, spoke about students choosing their career pathways, as they had just finished their five-year plan for education. All 8th-grade students also wore the National School Choice Week scarves at their graduation."

To download a guide to school choice in Louisiana, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/louisiana.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

