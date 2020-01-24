THIS WEEK: 1,107 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An unprecedented number of events are planned to celebrate Alabama School Choice Week as new types of education options grow in new parts of the state.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,107 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Alabama will be a movie screening of "Miss Virginia" on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Historic Alabama Theatre. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Alabama, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Alabama School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Jefferson and Macon and the cities of Clanton, Ohatchee, Greensboro, Moody, Greenville, Rainbow City, Montgomery, Brighton, Atmore, Athens, Muscle Shoals, and Orange Beach issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Alabama, there are a variety of educational options from traditional public schools to charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, homeschooling, and online schools. Alabama does not offer open enrollment in traditional public schools. Students below a certain income level or transferring from underperforming schools are eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past several years, Alabama has expanded access to school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "As parents, students, and community leaders celebrate the importance of K-12 education during National School Choice Week, we encourage families to explore these new options and find the best learning environments for their kids."

"Before school choice, my daughter was in a complete shutdown," said Alabama mom Arianna Popell. "She stopped wanting to learn and read. A year later, she is now reading beyond her grade level and is excited to learn everything she can. She loves to read more! We couldn't be happier with our school choice! Kaydence is now attending Alabama Virtual Academy."

To download a guide to school choice in Alabama, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/alabama.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

