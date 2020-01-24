THIS WEEK: 1,196 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Arizona students and teachers from all forms of public and private schools will be donning yellow scarves this week to celebrate the K-12 education choices families have.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,196 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Arizona will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Biltmore Hotel. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Arizona, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/arizona.

Governor Doug Ducey issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Arizona School Choice Week. In addition, the cities of Gilbert, Goodyear, Yuma, and Surprise issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Arizona, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, private schools, and online schools.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Arizona is a national leader in providing a diverse array of school choice options for children and families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Arizona families to use National School Choice Week to explore schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs or, if they have already identified these options, to let other families know about schools that are making a positive difference."

"The goal of education in general [is] to make sure that our kids are leaving educational institutions and being the kind of people that they need to be," said Shalisa Arnold, director of curriculum at Benjamin Franklin Charter School. "We have a lot more similarities than we do differences amongst all of the schools, and we should celebrate those instead of holding people down."

To download a guide to school choice in Arizona, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/arizona.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

