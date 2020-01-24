THIS WEEK: 1,200 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Missouri School Choice Week kicks off, Missourians are heading to schools, homes, community centers, and the capitol to celebrate how choices in K-12 education empower families.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,200 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Missouri will be a Capitol Rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Missouri, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/missouri.

Governor Michael Parson issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Missouri School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Newton, Schuyler, and Benton and the cities of St. Peters, Wentzville, Dixon, Moscow Mills, Des Peres, and Moline Acres issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Missouri, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with some limitations to open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is the ideal time for Missouri parents to evaluate their education options for 2020-2021 and talk about what learning environments their kids need to thrive," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

Parents who find the right school fit can attest to the difference a school can make in a child's life. "Everyone in the school system is a big help with my son: the Wentzville transportation department, the bus drivers, and the department heads," says Rhonda, a National School Choice Week participant and resident of Wentzville, Missouri. "The Timberland High School staff is easy to get in contact with, and the communication is incredible. My son is a senior and he will be graduating on time because of Timberland."

To download a guide to school choice in Missouri, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/missouri.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

