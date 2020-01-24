THIS WEEK: 1,679 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As School Choice Week begins, Illinois schools, families, and organizations are gathering together across the state to celebrate all forms of K-12 education that are making a difference for students.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,679 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Illinois will be a Miss Virginia screening on Friday, Jan. 31 at The Logan Theatre. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Illinois, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/illinois.

The counties of Christian and Will; cities of Bolingbrook, Batavia, Bloomington, Palatine, Hometown, Sheridan, Metropolis, Harvard, Island Lake, Arlington Heights, Granville, Mattoon, Andalusia, Rossville, Crestwood, Edwardsville, Vienna, Chester, Chicago Ridge, Polo, Maryville, and Crest Hill; township of Ela; village of Noble; and PORTA School District issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Illinois, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling. Illinois offers tax deductions for most students in private or home schools, and state-run scholarships for students under a certain income level.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"National School Choice Week is a time for Illinois families to celebrate and share how important education is for their children's success and happiness," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this week helps all families explore their school options and find a great fit for the upcoming school year."

How do schools across the state celebrate the week? In countless ways. "Our goal is to celebrate and raise awareness about quality education options in the Chicago area and around Illinois," said Jason Acevedo, who is organizing a celebration. "National School Choice Week is the perfect time to bring families and community members together to talk about our options."

To download a guide to school choice in Illinois, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/illinois.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

