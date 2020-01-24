THIS WEEK: 1,778 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Michigan

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Michigan students and teachers are donning yellow scarves this week to celebrate how different types of K-12 education help different students succeed.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,778 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Michigan will be a Capitol Rally on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the State Capitol. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Michigan, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/michigan.

The counties of Delta, Iosco, and Ottawa; cities of Zeeland, Beaver, Covert, New Buffalo, Dearborn Heights, Lathrup Village, and Sumner; and townships of Ishpeming, Port Sheldon, Columbus, and Ira issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Michigan, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools with open enrollment on a case-by-case basis, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"As Michigan families explore their education options for the 2020-2021 school year, we hope National School Choice Week gives parents an opportunity to explore these options, while celebrating the learning environments that are helping kids succeed," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Just like with our students, teachers do not all thrive in [every] setting," said Amy Dunlap, educator at Michigan Connections Academy. "The cookie-cutter approach doesn't work for us, just like it doesn't work for our students. Once I found my home at Michigan Connections Academy and started hearing my students' stories, it was apparent that students need options, too."

To download a guide to school choice in Michigan, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/michigan.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

