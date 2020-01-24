THIS WEEK: 1,950 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Georgia

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia schools, families, and organizations are uniting to celebrate quality education options and explore all types of K-12 schools during School Choice Week 2020.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 1,950 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Georgia will be a large school fair on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Ivy Prep Academy. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Georgia, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/georgia.

Governor Brian Kemp issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as Georgia School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Liberty and Henry and cities of Tate and Kennesaw issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their communities.

In Georgia, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including; traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. All public school students in Georgia are eligible for an education expense tax credit. Students with special needs may be available for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past several years, Georgia has continued to expand school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Georgia families to use National School Choice Week to plan for the upcoming school year by researching schools and learning environments for their kids, while celebrating the many schools that are helping children succeed."

"Each year, our school thrives in participating in School Choice Week, highlighting the freedom of choice and hearing the 'voice' of our parents and students speak, sing, dance, or draw about why they chose our school as their school of choice," said Kristy F. Graham, principal of Vineville Academy of the Arts. "Having the opportunity to share our story and the freedom of choice is always powerful and sends the message of hope and choice for their child's future."

To download a guide to school choice in Georgia, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/georgia.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

