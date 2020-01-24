THIS WEEK: 107 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Montana

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With private school choice in Montana in the national spotlight, the 10th annual School Choice Week kicks off, celebrating all forms of education options and raising awareness about how increased educational choice can help every student find success.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 107 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in US history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Montana will be a rally on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Billings Courthouse. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Montana, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/montana.

In Montana, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope National School Choice Week spreads awareness about the various education options available in Montana and encourages parents to find the learning environment best suited to their child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Why do we need School Choice? It's easy!," said Jeff Laszloffy, president and CEO of Montana Family Foundation. "Two thousand kids drop out of school every year in the big sky state. One size fits all education simply doesn't work for every student. School choice reduces the dropout rate by allowing every child to find their perfect educational fit."

To download a guide to school choice in Montana, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/montana.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

