THIS WEEK: 154 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Delaware

DOVER, Del., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware families are raising awareness about all types of K-12 education this week as they join in the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week celebration.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 154 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Delaware will be Delaware Charter Schools Network's IDEA Awards on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Executive Banquet Center. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Delaware, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/delaware.

The cities of Rohobeth Beach and Georgetown issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Delaware, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, and homeschooling.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"We hope that National School Choice Week is an opportunity for Delaware parents, regardless of location or income, to explore their school options and aim for the best education for their child," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Celebrating the innovation and diversity of our charter schools highlights the importance of being able to choose the right school for each child," said NSCW participant Kendall Massett, executive director of Delaware Charter Schools Network. "No school is right for every child, and the diversity of charter schools and their missions provides different environments for students to thrive."

To download a guide to school choice in Delaware, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/delaware.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

