THIS WEEK: 169 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island will spotlight the importance of K-12 education choices for all during the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 169 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Rhode Island will be a Capitol Rally on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Rhode Island State House. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Rhode Island, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/rhode-island.

The city of Lincoln issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in its community.

In Rhode Island, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Rhode Island families below a certain income level qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"'What kind of learning environment brings out the best in your child?' We encourage moms and dads to explore this question, and all of Rhode Island's education options, during National School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

"Hope is the Rhode Island state motto and hope is what a child has when wishing for the best educational opportunity," said Matt Fitzgerald, board member of Rhode Island Families for School Choice.

To download a guide to school choice in Rhode Island, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/rhode-island.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

