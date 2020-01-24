THIS WEEK: 195 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Hampshire families, schools, and organizations are participating in the nation's 10th annual School Choice Week with events and activities spotlighting how valuable multiple types of schools are to serve children's unique needs.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 195 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in US history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in New Hampshire will be a student showcase on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown - Armory Room. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in New Hampshire, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-hampshire.

Governor Chris Sununu issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as New Hampshire School Choice Week.

In New Hampshire, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. New Hampshire students in families below a certain income level are eligible for publicly run scholarships.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past decade, New Hampshire has expanded access to school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage families to use National School Choice Week as an opportunity to explore these school choice options, while raising awareness of the many schools and learning environments throughout the state that are making a positive difference for children and families."

"All New Hampshire children, regardless of their income or neighborhood, should have the education that is the right fit for them to realize their potential," said Kate Baker, executive director of Children's Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire. "A school that works for one child may not be the best fit for another and there are many reasons you might seek educational opportunities. Whatever the reason, this is our week to celebrate! Join us in celebrating the wealth of educational opportunities we have in the Granite State and inform yourself about the best educational options for your children. You are your child's best advocate!"

To download a guide to school choice in New Hampshire, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/new-hampshire.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

