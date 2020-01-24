THIS WEEK: 2,313 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and educators are celebrating the wide variety of options for North Carolina's students this School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,313 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S .history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in North Carolina will be a student showcase on Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Discovery Place. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in North Carolina, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/north-carolina.

The cities of Fayetteville, Mount Pleasant, Unionville, Clayton, King, Erwin, Greenville, West Jefferson, Williamson, and Pineville issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In North Carolina, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. North Carolina's students with disabilities, or whose families meet certain income guidelines, can qualify for state-run scholarships.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Over the past decade, North Carolina has made great strides toward expanding school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "National School Choice Week is a time for North Carolina moms and dads to explore these options, and to celebrate the many schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference in the lives of children."

Some parents use National School Choice Week as an opportunity to raise awareness about schooling options they've discovered for their families. "We want people to know that all homeschoolers don't look the same, all homeschoolers don't do the same things, not everybody schools for religious reasons; some people do it because it's best for their families for whatever reason," said Kristin Jackson, homeschool mom and School Choice Week participant. "That's what we're focusing on this year: getting the word out that homeschoolers come in many sizes, shapes, and forms, and there is no one correct way to homeschool." Other schools spotlight the perspectives of students as prospective families consider their options. "During those events, most of our staff turn out, and lots of kids in the building come to showcase things that they love about Atkins, because our students are much better recruiters than we are as adults," explains Joe Childers, principal at Simon G. Atkins Academic & Technology High School. "A parent or prospective student will listen to what kids have to say about the building, because... they figure kids are going to be honest with them."

To download a guide to school choice in North Carolina, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/north-carolina.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

