THIS WEEK: 2,868 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As School Choice Week begins in California, families and educators are celebrating how the state's many different types of schools are making a positive difference and helping students thrive.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,868 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the flagship events taking place in California will be a student showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Queen Mary. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in California, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/california.

The cities of Newark, Patterson, Oceanside, Perris, La Verne, Walnut Creek, Highland, Placentia, South Gate, Santa Clara, Campbell and Cave Creek issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In California, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, online schools, magnet schools, homeschooling, and private schools.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"California parents have a variety of educational opportunities to explore during National School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this week encourages parents to explore the options available for their children for the upcoming school year, while celebrating the many great schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference for children, families, and communities."

"Choice is a very American thing," said Debbie Beyer, founder and director of Literacy First Charter School. "Our founders came over here because they wanted choice. That was the very genesis of this country. To deny parents the choice [of] how they want to educate their kids is really denying them a very fundamental principle."

To download a guide to school choice in California, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/california.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

