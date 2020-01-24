THIS WEEK: 2,915 Celebrations of School Choice Week Organized by Schools, Organizations, and Individuals Underway in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania parents, students, and teachers from a wide variety of school types will celebrate K-12 education and discuss their children's unique learning needs at hundreds of events during the 10th annual School Choice Week.

Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2,915 events and activities, making up some of the 51,300 events planned nationwide to draw attention to K-12 education options. National School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) will be the largest celebration of educational choice in U.S. history, with a record-shattering 13.7 million Americans expected to participate.

One of the biggest events taking place in Pennsylvania will be a huge indoor rally on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Executive Education Academy. Around the country, Americans will be celebrating at school open houses, pep rallies, screenings of the movie "Miss Virginia," sports competitions, school fairs, and more. For a preview of local events planned in Pennsylvania, explore the events and updates listed at schoolchoiceweek.com/states/pennsylvania.

The cities of Clairton, Central CIty, Bethel Park, Aliquippa, Hamilton, Adamstown, Glassport, West Wheatfield, Pottsville, East Greenville, Gettysburg, Philadelphia, Aliquippa, Danville, Mercer; townships of Cass, Perry, Mead, Union, Richland, Fawn, North Union and Jenkins; and boroughs of Lykens, Steelton, and Northampton issued proclamations recognizing Jan. 26 - Feb. 1 as School Choice Week in their communities.

In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. Pennsylvania families in low-achieving school zones or who fall below a certain income level may be eligible for state-run scholarship programs.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

"Pennsylvania has long been considered a national leader in providing a variety of school choice options for families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage Pennsylvania students, parents, and teachers to use National School Choice Week to explore their education options, while celebrating schools and learning environments that are making a positive difference in communities across the state."

"We just love School Choice Week and wish we could celebrate school choice every day," said Dr. Heidi Gough, director of marketing at PA Leadership Charter School. "Our teachers and administration strive to make a difference in every child's life every day. School choice allows families to choose a model of education that works best for them. Regardless of the school type—brick and mortar, cyber, charter, private, public—the most important thing to remember is that not all children learn the same, and there need to be models and methods to fit the ever-changing life cycles of education.

To download a guide to school choice in Pennsylvania, see celebration photos and proclamation updates, or learn more about featured events, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/pennsylvania.

National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a spotlight on effective education options for children. National School Choice Week celebrates all types of school choice options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Learn more at www.schoolchoiceweek.com or explore the conversation about school choice on social media using hashtag #schoolchoice.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

